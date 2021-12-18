Do you know this man? Police search for man accused of robbing Tampa family home

After taking cash from a family member, the unidentified man ran from the house.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man who broke into a house and stole cash, the department posted on Facebook.

At approximately 3 a.m., the man entered the family's house, police say. He spent about 20 minutes inside before he went into a bedroom and "demanded money from one of the [family members]."

After taking cash from the family member, the unidentified man ran from the house.

Police are asking for people to look at the picture of the man and help detectives identify him.