Man accused of having sexual contact with juveniles via social media, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man accused of having sexual contact with juveniles back on Thursday, June 30.
Brandon Williams communicated with the juveniles through text messages and social media, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The alleged communications between Williamson and the minors took place in the Hudson area, deputies say.
He is being charged for lewd and lascivious battery. Authorities say there may be more victims.
Deputies encourage anyone who may be a victim or has any more information regarding the arrest to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.