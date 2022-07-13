Man accused of having sexual contact with juveniles via social media, deputies say

The man also reportedly communicated with the juveniles through text messages.

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man accused of having sexual contact with juveniles back on Thursday, June 30.

Brandon Williams communicated with the juveniles through text messages and social media, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The alleged communications between Williamson and the minors took place in the Hudson area, deputies say.

He is being charged for lewd and lascivious battery. Authorities say there may be more victims.