Man accused of sexually exposing self to minor on bus arrested

He has been a registered sex offender in Florida since 2008.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man they say sexually exposed himself to a minor while on public transportation.

On Friday, a minor was waiting at a bus stop when Lionel Thompson, 34, arrived and sat in the bus stop shelter near the girl, an affidavit from the police department explains.

After the bus arrived, the girl got onto the bus and Thompson reportedly sat in front of her.

While the bus was moving, Thompson pulled down his shorts and underwear exposing himself to the girl and began to inappropriately touch himself, the affidavit says. The minor saw Thompson staring at her while this was going on.

The girl was reportedly on the phone with her friend at the time and explained what was going on "in disbelief." She got off the bus as soon as possible.

Thompson was arrested and is facing charges of sexual battery on a person under 12 years old and exposure of sexual organs.