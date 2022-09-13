St. Pete police search for man accused of snatching elderly woman's purse

The woman wasn't hurt during the incident.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man they say snatched the purse of a 77-year-old woman.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the 77-year-old was walking out of a Winn Dixie when an unidentified man reportedly grabbed her purse from her shopping cart.

Police say the two struggled over the handbag until the woman fell to the ground. That was when the man ran off with the purse, the agency explains.

The woman wasn't hurt during the incident.

Officers describe the accused thief as a man in his 30s with a slender build and a brown beard. He was seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark green shirt with print toward the bottom, blue shorts, dark-colored sneakers and was carrying a backpack.