A 31-year-old man from Mexico, who had already been deported in 2008 but returned illegally, was arrested Saturday in Polk County and accused of 20 counts of sexual battery on a 16-year-old girl in Mulberry.

Jesus Ramirez-Velasco allegedly told detectives he knew what he was doing was wrong but claimed the girl had asked for sex from him, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"A crime such as this against a child is heinous; to blame the victim for his behavior is appalling," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The victim told investigators Ramirez-Velasco forced her to have sexual contact with him in mid-December. And, investigators say they proceeded to have sex at least 20 times in the months since. Deputies say Ramirez-Velasco had threatened to harm the girl's mother if she didn't have sex with him.

Ramirez-Velasco is charged with 20 counts of sexual battery of a custodial victim over 12.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified of his latest arrest and charges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP