Police: Man arrested in connection to deaths of two women in Tampa Bay area

Damien Marshall was a person of interest prior to the arrest in both cases.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa man has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two women found dead back in the fall of 2021.

Damien Marshall is charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Linda Harris found dead in September 2021 and a transient woman known as Jenny who was found dead in November 2021.

Marshall was developed as a person of interest in both cases, the Tampa Police Department said.

Back in September, construction workers found Harris dead in an abandoned home set for demolition in the 1800 block of E. Sligh Avenue in Tampa, police say. She suffered upper body trauma and the medical examiner ruled her death to be a homicide.

And in November, officers found Jenny, 25, dead in the area of 9th Street and Fairbanks Avenue in Sulphur Springs. Her death has also been ruled a homicide.

Tampa police detectives were able to trace the investigations back to Marshall through surveillance, DNA and various investigation techniques, the department said.

Marshall was actually arrested back in November 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender, according to police. He remains in jail and both charges of first-degree murder have been added to his arrest record.