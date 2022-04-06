Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to 2021 murder in Tampa apartment

The man was found dead in July 2021 at the Willow Brooke Apartments. Deputies said at the time it was possible three people were involved.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man that was wanted in connection to a 2021 murder in Tampa has been arrested.

Authorities say Katrell Hubbard, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Hillsborough law enforcement has been looking for Hubbard since July 2021 after a man was found dead at the Willow Brooke Apartments on Hellenic Drive.

According to the sheriff's office's initial release, three people may have been involved in the man's death.