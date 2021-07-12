Man arrested, accused of operating dog fighting ring in Collier County home

Detectives say they discovered multiple dogs in metal cages that appeared injured, malnourished, scared and stressed in the man's backyard.

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Collier County man is behind bars after detectives say he operated an organized dog fighting ring out of his home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it launched an investigation on June 9 after it received reports of possible animal abuse at the home of 40-year-old Rafael Jesus Del-Valle-Jomarron.

Detectives say they discovered multiple dogs in metal cages that appeared injured, malnourished, scared and stressed in Del-Valle-Jomarron's backyard. They also found multiple injured roosters, thick dog harnesses, an above-ground pool filled with sawdust, and a baiting device "typical of the kind used in animal fighting," according to a law enforcement report.

Later that day, deputies say they seized six female bull terriers, one female hound dog, two male bull terriers and a rooster that had severe injuries to its chest and back. They added that three of the female dogs were pregnant while one head a "deep gaping laceration" on its chest.

Vials of suspected anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing supplements for animals were also found, according to the sheriff's office.

Further investigation by ASPCA forensic scientists found that the dogs had injuries consistent with organized dog fighting and and had suffered injuries seven to 10 days prior to their exams, the report says.

“These innocent animals endured repeated torturous abuse, suffering and pain," Sheriff Rambosk said. "We are pleased that we, along with our partners with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Collier County Domestic Animal Services, have delivered them to a safe and healing environment and are bringing their abuser to justice.”

Del-Valle-Jomarron is facing multiple felony animal cruelty charges. Deputies say he turned himself in on July 9 at the Naples Jail Center.