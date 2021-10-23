Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at officers arrested after barricading in McDonald's

According to the Lee County sheriff, the SWAT team used O.C. spray to get the man to come out from hiding.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers and barricading himself inside of a McDonald's was arrested Saturday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference.

The sheriff explained at around 11 a.m., Fort Myers police came across an armed man who shot at the officers and Lee County deputies.

The accused shooter then reportedly ran inside of a nearby McDonald's, off of Palm Beach Boulevard and Marsh Avenue, where he barricaded himself.

Employees of the fast-food restaurant were inside the building when the man was barricading himself, Marceno explained. With the help of officers and deputies, every single worker was able to get out safely.

While the man was inside the building, a deputy gave the accused shooter his personal phone to keep communication after his phone died, the sheriff said.

According to Marceno, the SWAT team used O.C. spray to get the man to come out from hiding. He was arrested and sustained minor injuries during the whole incident.

The accused shooter was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

"The message is clear," Marceno said. "Whoever it is that thinks that they're going to come to Lee County and commit a violent crime, go somewhere else. We are not going to tolerate that here. Zero tolerance."