Police: Man arrested after child in his care overdoses on cocaine

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday after police say a child in his care overdosed on cocaine.

According to an arrest report, Christopher Williams, 35, was acting as the child's caregiver while they were in his home at the time of the incident.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says Williams failed to supervise the child who then was able to get access to cocaine.

"[Williams] was aware there was likely cocaine in the home and allowed the victim to leave his sight and access the cocaine," an officer wrote in the arrest report.

Police say the child became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where it was determined the child had overdosed.

Williams faces one charge of neglect of a child with great bodily harm.