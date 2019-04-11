HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man is behind bars after deputies say he called in a false bomb threat to a church on Sunday.

Willie Littlefield, 55, is charged with misuse of 911 and a false report concerning a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 1:30 p.m., Littlefield called 911 and said he planted an explosive device in the back of a car at the Fellowship Baptist Church located at 13515 301 Highway.

Deputies were able to trace the call to a cell phone in Littlefield’s name and responded to both the church and his home at the same time.

A parked car with several closed boxes was confirmed to be found at the church. Deputies immediately began evacuating the church and established a perimeter. HCSO’s bomb squad responded to the scene and did not find any bombs or explosives in the car. Instead, the boxes inside the car had numerous car parts inside.

Deputies say Littlefield admitted to calling 911 to make a false bomb threat. He was arrested without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

