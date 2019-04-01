A man has been arrested in the death of a person whose skeletal remains were found in a Gibsonton mobile home park in October, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

Robert Lee Taylor III, 21, of Lithia, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The skeletal remains was found Oct. 3 by a maintenance worker at Bull Frog Creek Mobile Home Park on East Bay Road in Gibsonton.

Deputies have not released other information.

