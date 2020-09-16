Deputies: Man charged with carjacking after threatening HART van driver

A HART driver called 911 and said a man was demanding to be taken to another location, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man was arrested after deputies say he threatened a HART van driver and demanded to take him to another location.

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office got a 911 from a HART van driver who said a man was demanding that he be driven to Wimauma.

Deputies said the driver was in fear for their life, so they tried to get back into the van's driver seat to leave. However, deputies said the man then jumped into the van and threatened the driver if they did not take him to Wimauma.

The man was later identified as Roberto Allen, 36.

Deputies said the 911 call came from a shopping center on E. College Avenue in Ruskin. But when they arrived, deputies couldn't find the HART van.

The sheriff's office later learned the HART driver was able to leave the location.

Deputies said Allen was later found at a gas station on State Road 674 in Wimauma. He has been charged with carjacking, false imprisonment and trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.

