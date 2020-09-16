Deputies: Man charged with carjacking after threatening HART van driver

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man was arrested after deputies say he threatened a HART van driver and demanded to take him to another location.
Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office got a 911 from a HART van driver who said a man was demanding that he be driven to Wimauma.
Deputies said the driver was in fear for their life, so they tried to get back into the van's driver seat to leave. However, deputies said the man then jumped into the van and threatened the driver if they did not take him to Wimauma.
The man was later identified as Roberto Allen, 36.
Deputies said the 911 call came from a shopping center on E. College Avenue in Ruskin. But when they arrived, deputies couldn't find the HART van.
The sheriff's office later learned the HART driver was able to leave the location.
Deputies said Allen was later found at a gas station on State Road 674 in Wimauma. He has been charged with carjacking, false imprisonment and trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores as Category 2 storm
- Florida approved to pay out fourth week of federal unemployment benefits
- Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Tampa girl
- 'I didn't want to hurt anybody' | Video shows man with Trump flag drive through crowd of protesters
- 4 organized systems, 3 tropical disturbances: Atlantic hurricane season stays busy
- Biden seeks to woo Latinos in 1st trip to Florida as nominee
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter