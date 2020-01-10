Florida sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder in drive-by shooting

No one was hurt.

INVERNESS, Fla. — A man is charged with attempted murder after he left bullet holes in another person's car and home, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called Monday to a home in Inverness after reports of a drive-by shooting.

When they got there, they found multiple bullet holes in the home and a car outside the home. No one inside was injured.

The shooter was nowhere to be found.

A woman living in the home told deputies earlier that day she had been involved in an "altercation over narcotics" with 33-year-old Sidney Benton and a woman in Marion County. She told deputies the Marion County woman later drove to her home in Inverness and "demanded property" the woman believed she had.

She and a man inside the house told the Marion County woman to leave.

Deputies say that as the Marion County woman was getting into her car, Benton was standing beside the car and started shooting at the house, hitting the house and a car.

Detectives from both Citrus and Marion counties worked together to arrest Benton near his home. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Benton is being held at the Marion County Detention Facility without bond. Authorities say he also faces numerous felony charges in Marion County for the reported altercation earlier Monday.

"Illegal narcotics are a danger to our whole community. In this case, drug

activity escalated to a firearm being discharged in a residential area, which

could have had fatal consequences," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "Detective Laborda's diligence and cooperation with our partners at the Marion County Sheriff's Office removed a violent offender from the streets, making both our communities safer."

