Man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Orlando nightclub shooting in October

ORLANDO, Florida — A man who is charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting back in October of last year at a nightclub in Orlando has been arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Cristian Burgos, 25, is accused of a drive-by shooting at Toxic Lounge in which six people were shot. He is charged with six counts of first-degree attempted murder, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies responded to the nightclub at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2022, on Avenue Shoppes, located off the northwest side of Florida Mall's parking lot, WKMG-TV reports.

Speaking during a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Burgos also shot into an occupied dwelling at Euphoria Hookah Lounge minutes after he released gunfire at Toxic Lounge. He also faces murder charges for a separate case in Kissimmee.

“We know that this type of violence has people concerned in our community, and frankly, it concerns me as well,” Mina said.

Law enforcement says no one who was hurt in the shooting died. The sheriff's office says tips from people in the area helped them solve the monthslong case.

"Tips help solve cases," the sheriff's office wrote in the post. "Numerous tips were received that linked Burgos to the shootings. Always call in those tips, no matter how small they seem."

Authorities say the 25-year-old was arrested in January for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with one of the guns seized being an AR-15 style rifle -- which was used in the nightclub shooting.

Burgos was reportedly connected to a rival nightclub and a rapper who was about to perform at the Toxic Lounge the night of the shooting.