South Florida man arrested in connection to banquet hall shooting that killed 3

Davonta Barnes was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

MIAMI, Fla — A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured 20 others outside a banquet hall in May.

Police arrested 22-year-old Davonta Barnes of Miami Gardens late Thursday.

He's charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail early Friday, where he was being held without bond.

Miami-Dade police say they believe Barnes acted as a lookout for the men who opened fire May 30 on the people gathered at the El Mula banquet hall.

The crowd was all there for a rapper's album release party, who had rented out the banquet hall.

Surveillance video showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah.

The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as "assault-style rifles."

That's when the gunmen sprayed bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind.

According to the Associated Press, the video also showed people running as others fell to the ground wounded outside the hall.

Two 26-year-old men, Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, died in the shooting, along with 32-year-old Shankquia Peterson.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from rivalries between two groups, but declined to refer to those groups as "gangs."