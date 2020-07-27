Sheriff: Man arrested after burglarizing Tampa church

Deputies say he stole a safe and a laptop.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested for burglarizing a Tampa church, deputies say.

Iralee Baker, 49, was seen on surveillance video burglarizing the ALTAR church on Habana Ave. N in Tampa on Saturday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K9s searched the church but didn't find Baker. Deputies say Baker stole the church's safe and a laptop before fleeing the scene in a light-colored hatchback car.

Later that day, when deputies tried to arrest Baker at his home, he fled through the back door. Deputies later found him hiding in the bushes in a nearby alley.

Baker then cooperated with deputies and told them the safe was at the Shaw Motel on E Hillsborough Ave. Deputies then learned the manager of the hotel had found the safe in the parking lot and reported it to Tampa Police, who responded and impounded it.

"This suspect went into the very place people consider a safe haven and took what didn't belong to him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "He later sold the stolen laptop for $100 worth of crack cocaine. His actions are despicable, and I applaud our deputies for their quick work in identifying and arresting this suspect."

Baker is being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with burglary during a state of emergency, criminal mischief, 3rd-degree grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

