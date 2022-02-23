Police: Surveillance video used to arrest, charge man in Tampa homicide

Police say Richard Griffin Jr. picked up another man and took him to another location where he shot him.

TAMPA, Fla — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the Feb. 7 shooting death of another man.

Richard Anthony Griffin Jr. was arrested on Feb. 23, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department reports. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old man.

Police say at around 3:30 a.m., Griffin picked up the man, took him to the 8700 block of N. 30th Street and shot him. Authorities were able to uncover surveillance video which led investigators to Griffin.

Griffin remains in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.