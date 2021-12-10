Deputies arrest man, search for others accused of Davenport home invasion burglary

The house on Deer Run Drive was home to two adults and five children, who were all home during the invasion, Polk sheriff reports.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that happened on Nov. 5 in Davenport.

Justin Jackson, 28, went to a house around 4:30 p.m. and proceeded to break in with three other friends who were armed, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained during a news conference.

Jackson, along with the others, forced their way into the home and pointed a gun at the family, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office says.

One of the adults was reportedly "pistol-whipped" which caused them to suffer a minor injury to their head.

While the four people were inside holding the family at gunpoint, it was reported that one member of the crew said over the phone, "I think we got the wrong house," Judd explained.

"There's no drugs there, there's no money there and the victims have no criminal record," Judd said. "These ding-a-lings got the wrong house to do the home invasion robbery."

After stealing a video game from the house, the men left the house in a 2020 Nissan Sentra, the sheriff explained.

As of now, only Jackson, who was the driver of the Nissan has been arrested. He has been charged with armed robbery and burglary with battery, the sheriff's office reports.

Detectives are working to identify the other three people involved in the home invasion burglary, the agency wrote. They are described as men with heights ranging between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet with medium to muscular builds.