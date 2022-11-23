Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

The crash happened in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago.

Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.

At around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, Herndon was driving a black Chevrolet SUV when he struck 67-year-old John Cowie who was walking across Central Avenue near 25th Street South, according to the police department.

Officers said Cowie was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Herndon drover off from the scene initially, but was followed by a witness and later returned back to the scene of the crash, the department reports.

Cowie was transported to Bayfront health St. Petersburg where he late died from his injuries the following day.