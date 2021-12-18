FHP: Man arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian with car

He was arrested by troopers for DUI and delivered to the Pinellas County Jail, FHP reports.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A man was arrested for DUI after hitting a pedestrian while driving on US-19 Saturday morning, a Florida Highway Patrol news release reports.

Cheddy Herland Lewis, 33, was driving southbound on the road, just south of Innisbrook Drive, when a 40-year-old pedestrian was attempting to run across the highway.

The pedestrian reportedly entered the path of the car and Lewis collided with him.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, FHP reports.

After the crash, troopers say Lewis left the scene and was found by Pinellas County deputies at Alderman Road and Belcher Road.

He was arrested by troopers for DUI and delivered to the Pinellas County Jail, the release explains.