NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man is accused of beating a blind homeless man to death with a fire extinguisher near a Tennessee bus stop.

Brandon Brown, 32, has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of the man found slain Monday morning, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

Nashville police initially responded to a report of Brown being assaulted at around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived to find that he had a small cut near his eye and blood on his sweater.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the homeless man was found dead in the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station hours later.

According to WSMV, officers went back to General Hospital to follow up with Brown, but he had been discharged by that time. They caught up with him a short time later and was taken into custody by North precinct officers.

Police said during an interview with a detective, Brown implicated himself in the murder.

He's being held on a $1.2 million bond.