Sheriff: Man arrested for burglarizing Tampa jewelry store, inciting a riot

TAMPA, Fla. — An man has been arrested and accused of burglarizing a jewelry store in Tampa back on May 30.

Terry Knott, 41, was arrested and charged with grand theft, burglary, and inciting a riot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Knott was identified when someone recognized his photo from the sheriff's initial social media post.

The burglary happened at Shalimar Jewelers, located at 7853 N. 56th Street in Tampa during unrest on May 30.

