Deputies: Man arrested for carjacking Amazon delivery van near Bartow

Polk County Sheriff's Office says he has a history with burglaries.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man they say stole an Amazon delivery van before breaking into somebody's home.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, Mario Crawford, 22, jumped into the driver's seat of an Amazon van parked near State Road 60, just east of Bartow.

The deliveryman was in the back of the van preparing a package when Crawford, who was wearing a ski mask, jumped inside and demanded the man get out, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators say the deliveryman feared for his life and exited the van, allowing Crawford to drive off. They say Crawford eventually abandoned the delivery van near Radford Road.

That's when investigators say a resident in a nearby neighborhood flagged down a deputy and explained that someone they did not know entered their home. The deputy went inside the house and found Crawford inside a bathroom.

Crawford was arrested and now faces charges of carjacking without a weapon, unarmed burglary, grand theft, resisting, and wearing a mask in public.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, Crawford has a history of burglaries. His criminal record includes 17 felonies and 12 misdemeanors.