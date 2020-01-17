CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Wisconsin man is accused of going more than twice the speed limit over the Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County.

Luke Niemi, 23, was driving 145 mph when the speed limit on the bridge is only 55 mph, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said when they pulled Niemi over he told them he was “having some fun.”

Niemi was arrested for reckless driving (speed over 50 mph.) Investigators said Niemi had unpaid citations out of Wisconsin, too.

He was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $250 bond.

