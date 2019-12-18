ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man for manslaughter Wednesday after they said he accidentally shot and killed an acquaintance in November.

Police said the shooting happened after 3 p.m. on 23rd Street South on Nov. 25 when Richard Evans, 22, shot Javien Newton, 18.

Evans had been previously arrested following the incident for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Newton died from his injuries on Dec. 1.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

RELATED: St. Pete firefighter wins case in fight for cancer benefits

RELATED: 'He's our hero': Community honors sailor killed in Pensacola shooting with fundraiser, procession

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter