ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man for manslaughter Wednesday after they said he accidentally shot and killed an acquaintance in November.
Police said the shooting happened after 3 p.m. on 23rd Street South on Nov. 25 when Richard Evans, 22, shot Javien Newton, 18.
Evans had been previously arrested following the incident for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Newton died from his injuries on Dec. 1.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.
