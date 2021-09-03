Man arrested for shooting at delivery truck in road rage case, Bradenton police say

Officers say Roberto Velazquez, 35, was cut off by the delivery truck driver.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police have arrested a man they say shot at a delivery truck Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Police Department says officers received reports of a road rage incident near Manatee Avenue and 7th Street at around 12 p.m. They say the people who reported the incident told them a gunshot was heard.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they learned that Roberto Velazquez, 35, was riding his motorcycle when a delivery truck driver cut him off.

According to police, Velazquez fired a single shot at the truck and then followed the driver for a couple of blocks. Investigators say both men were still at the scene when officers arrived.

Velazquez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle.