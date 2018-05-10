Gulfport police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a friend during a drug deal in July 2017.

Marquelle Drymon, 22, of St. Petersburg has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, Drymon and Joshua Allen Monroe, who was 31, met for a drug transaction on July 5, 2017, and got into a fight. Drymon shot Monroe multiple times, police said.

The two were friends, police said.

Drymon is being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

