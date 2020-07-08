Arrest made after woman's body found alongside road in Brooksville

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office was investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced an arrest was made in the homicide investigation of a 47-year-old woman found along a road in Brooksville.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 26, deputies found a woman's body alongside Spring Lake Highway just south of Hayman Road. The woman was later identified as Emily Marie Kissick.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy showed Kissick was the "victim of homicidal violence."

Almost two weeks later, the sheriff's office announced that Christopher Leroy Whiting, 56, was arrested on an unrelated charge. However, deputies said Whiting's car was seized.

After getting a search warrant for the car, detectives "collected various items of physical evidence from the inside." Based on that evidence, the sheriff's office said it got a warrant for Whiting's arrest, charging him with second-degree murder.