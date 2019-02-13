TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight outside a Tampa strip club last month, police said.

Ismael Ocasio, 36, of Wesley Chapel, was arrested Wednesday.

According to police, early on Jan. 3, Ocasio got into a fight with Edward Jerome Taylor, 32, outside Envy Gentlemen's Club, 3447 W. Kennedy Blvd., over missing property. Police said Ocasio pointed a gun at Taylor, then punched and kicked the victim.

Taylor was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Ocasio was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. After more investigation, a warrant was issued on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.

A vigil for Taylor was held last month. His family said Taylor had lupus and could not defend himself from his attacker.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.