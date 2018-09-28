A man working in the Carolinas as a tree trimmer after Hurricane Florence has been arrested in a burglary and sexual assault in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Asa-Corey Owens, 27, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery.

Around 4:21 a.m. on Sept. 19, deputies were called to a home in unincorporated St. Pete after a woman reported she had been attacked. The victim, a 57-year-old woman who lives alone, was taken to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said she was sleeping on her couch when someone pushed her face down into a pillow. The attacker hit her in the head several times, then sexually battered her, investigators said. The attacker choked the woman and told her he would slit her throat, according to law enforcement.

The suspect allegedly walked out the front door. The victim said she didn't know her alleged attacker, but was able to give detectives a partial description.

DNA evidence identified Owens as the suspect, investigators said. They also learned that Owens traveled to the Carolinas to work with a tree trimming company shortly after the alleged crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Owens on Thursday in Jacksonville, N.C. He will be extradited back to Pinellas County.

Jail records indicate he has been arrested 10 times since 2010 and has served some time behind bars.

The investigation is still underway.

