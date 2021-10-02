Man arrested at Orlando International Airport in connection with Capitol riots

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of participating in last month's U.S. Capitol riot was arrested by FBI officials Wednesday morning at Orlando International Airport, according to the agency.
Steven Omar Maldonado was set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie Hoffman in federal court today in Orlando at 1:30pm.
Maldonado is facing charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and restricted building or grounds, according to court records. Details on the accusations against him have not been released.
On Jan. 6, supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress met to certify Joe Biden's win in the presidential election.
Former President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13, making him the first president to have been impeached twice.
This week a Senate trial is being held to determine if Trump will be convicted for incitement of insurrection in connection to the riots. You can watch the coverage of the impeachment trial here.
