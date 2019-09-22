PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police said a man had two kids in a car with him when they arrested him for driving under the influence.

Pinellas Park Police were responding to a crash when they said the driver, Shawnod Brown, showed signs of impairment. Police said he blew .172/.187 when he was breathalyzed and he failed a field sobriety test.

Officers said the children, who are 6-years-old and 7-months-old, were not hurt in the crash. Investigators said were taken to a family member.

Brown is charged with driving under the influence and child neglect.

