20-year-old arrested, accused of shooting and killing FWC officer

FWC Officer Julian Keen Jr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Labelle, Florida.

LABELLE, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 20-year-old man authorities say shot and killed an off-duty FWC officer.

Eliceo Hernandez was arrested Monday morning. Investigators said FWC Officer Julian Keen Jr. and another man had witnessed a reckless driver and Keen had gotten into his truck to follow the driver.

According to the sheriff's office, Keen and Hernandez stopped, Keen confronted him and was later shot. Deputies were dispatched to the area of Apache Circle and Nobles Road in Labelle and found Keen dead.

Hernandez is charged with negligent homicide. He is being held in the Hendry County Jail on $500,000 bond.

"Our hearts are aching today," Sheriff Steve Whidden said. "He (Keen) was a remarkable man because of the depths of his commitment to all around him."

