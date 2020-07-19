Police: Man arrested for child neglect, DUI

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Polk County man was arrested Saturday morning in St. Petersburg after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car.
Horace Anthony Stultz, 32, was found behind the wheel of his car near an intersection on 3rd Avenue N. and Grove Street, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers said they found his child inside the running car with him.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be eventually booked into the Pinellas County Jail with a $10,500 bond.
Stultz was charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of driving under the influence.
Note: The photo is from a previous arrest in Polk County.
- DeSantis: Remdesivir heading to Florida hospitals to help fight COVID-19
- Three close friends 'massacred' during a fishing trip in Polk County
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station in tonight's sky
- Harvard Study: Most of Florida's counties in the COVID-19 'Danger Zone'
- Florida passes 350,000 COVID-19 cases with 12,478 reported July 18
- A final farewell: 90-year-old Lakeland man wears PPE, risks coronavirus to say goodbye to wife with dementia
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter