Police: Man arrested for child neglect, DUI

Officers found him Saturday morning passed out behind the wheel of his car with his child inside, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Polk County man was arrested Saturday morning in St. Petersburg after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car.

Horace Anthony Stultz, 32, was found behind the wheel of his car near an intersection on 3rd Avenue N. and Grove Street, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers said they found his child inside the running car with him.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be eventually booked into the Pinellas County Jail with a $10,500 bond.

Stultz was charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of driving under the influence.

Note: The photo is from a previous arrest in Polk County.

