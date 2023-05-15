Police: 28-year-old responsible for killing man, stealing his car at Tampa apartment complex

Richard Lam was charged with murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle and is being held at a correctional center in Miami-Dade County.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 28-year-old was arrested after police say he was responsible for killing a man and then stealing his car at an apartment complex in Tampa back on May 1.

On May 1, law enforcement responded to a report of a maintenance worker finding a dead body of a man who appeared to be in his early 50s inside a home at the Beck Apartments on Hidden River Parkway, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities said they began to gather evidence and collected surveillance footage that showed Lam near the man's apartment at the time of the murder.

Fingerprints found at the apartment complex reportedly identified as belonging to the 28-year-old and the investigation showed Lam knew the man he killed.

A day after the murder, the man's car was located in West Palm Beach County after Lam stole it and law enforcement were then able to find where Lam was at, TPD says.