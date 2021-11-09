Man accused of setting fire to Pulse memorial arrested

Three angel banners were burned along with other items at the memorial.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An arrest has been made after the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando was set on fire in October.

Mark Henson, 64, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the memorial, the Orlando Arson/Bomb Squad announced Tuesday. He is charged with felony criminal mischief.

On Monday, the onePulse Foundation posted a surveillance video on its Facebook page asking anyone to come forward after the video shows someone in a wheelchair vandalizing its Pulse interim memorial.

Three angel banners were burned in addition to some more items at the memorial, the foundation said.

The vandalism happened on Oct. 12, onePulse Foundation said in the post, but it wasn't brought to light until Nov. 6.