Police: Man arrested in Pinellas Park homicide investigation

Pinellas Park Police say Keyuhn Chambers has been arrested after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds. The woman later died of her injuries.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police made an arrest in a homicide investigation that followed a hazmat situation Friday.

Keyuhn Chambers, 41, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by responding officers with blood visible on his clothing, police report. Investigators since charged Chambers with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He has been transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Police say a four-month-old baby was found in the apartment with a bag over their head. The baby is determined to be the child of Chrystal Williams' friend. Willaims was found by police with multiple stab wounds.

The baby was transported to the hospital to ensure the chemical odor didn't harm them. Police say the baby didn't sustain any injuries. Williams later died of her injuries.

The police department said they received a call about a man with blood on his clothing that was in the apartment hallway. When first responders arrived, they also noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment.

Prior to law enforcement's arrival, Chambers reportedly ran away from the scene. He was later located and taken into custody by responding officers.

The strong chemical smell coming from the apartment prompted first responders to initiate a hazmat situation once the woman and the baby were transported out.

The apartment building was evacuated and two first responders received medical treatment over concerns of chemical inhalation.