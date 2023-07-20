Deputies: Man arrested for stabbing another man, lighting him on fire

An arrest warrant was issued for the man for attempted first-degree murder and arson.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man is facing charges after stabbing and lighting another man on fire in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Banfield Drive on reports of a fire and reportedly found a man with upper body trauma and severe burns. He was considered to be in critical condition and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Detectives learned the man had been stabbed and quickly worked to find the person responsible, later identifying 53-year-old Donnie Adams.

According to the sheriff's office, Adams left the scene of the crime before emergency crews and law enforcement arrived, threatening to harm himself.

Only about 30 minutes later, he was found in Manatee County near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge where he reportedly stopped at the south end, got out of his car and went into the water.

Deputies talked with the 53-year-old for several minutes trying to encourage him to come out of the water, body camera video showed. Ultimately, law enforcement had to go into the water and carry Adams out.

The sheriff's office said Adams has severe burns that seemed to be self-inflicted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he's still in custody.

“The efforts of our deputies to engage with the suspect saved his life despite the severity of his injuries,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our commitment to preserving life, even in the face of such a horrific crime, demonstrates the values we uphold at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"We will work tirelessly alongside the State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is served and our community remains safe from such senseless acts of violence.”