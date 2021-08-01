Tampa man arrested 2 years after double murder

Garian Brown was charged on the second anniversary of the crime.

TAMPA, Fla — Exactly two years after two people were murdered in a January 2019 shooting, the man believed to be responsible has been arrested.

On Jan. 8, 2019, Tampa Police officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a house on N. Tangerine Place near E. Yukon Street in Tampa.

According to a press release, the male driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head while the female passenger, who also had gunshot wounds, was ejected from the car. The driver was pronounced dead after being transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Today, Garian Brown was located and arrested based on investigative leads, according to detectives.

Brown has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery.

This investigation is still active as Tampa Police continue to look for others involved with the murders.

If you have any information, contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.

