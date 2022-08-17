Deputies: Husband becomes 3rd person charged in connection to his wife's murder

Cornelio Negrete's cousin and his girlfriend were previously arrested and accused of killing the Dover mother.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from the funeral of Erica Aviles on July 28, prior to Cornelio Negrete's arrest.

Earlier this month, Hillsborough County deputies arrested a couple they say killed Dover mother Erica Aviles. Now, the sheriff's office says Erica's husband was also involved in her murder.

Cornelio Negrete, 28, was arrested in connection to his wife's homicide on July 18, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators did not provide details about Negrete's alleged involvement, though he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, principal to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement.

Prior to his arrest, Negrete told 10 Tampa Bay reporter Megan Myers that he never expected his wife's death. He explained that he was with his wife at the time she was shot.

"It sounded super close. I heard her scream and I ran out the door. I see her on the ground," Negrete said at the time.

"I haven't seen my wife, it's like the hardest thing ever. My daughter cries for her every night," he told 10 Tampa Bay reporter Shannon Clowe at his wife's funeral.

Deputies previously arrested 27-year-old Daniel Negrete, Cornelio's cousin, for allegedly killing Erica Aviles at her home on July 18 with the help of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Fatima Garcia Avila.

According to court documents, Garcia Avila claimed Aviles was a bad mother and was having an affair.

A week later, on July 26, detectives say the couple tried to frame Garcia Avila's ex-boyfriend, Antonio Benito Cuellar-Enriquez, for the crime before allegedly killing him, too.

Investigators say Cuellar-Enriquez's murder happened at the Baker Creek Boat Ramp. According to the sheriff's office, Garcia Avila lured her ex to the boat ramp where her current boyfriend shot him multiple times.