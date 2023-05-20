HCSO: Man held woman hostage inside Riverview apartment

Makayo Mackey, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence strangulation.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies say a man held a woman hostage Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Riverview.

Makayo Mackey, 42, was charged with burglary with battery, armed false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence strangulation and tampering with a witness.

At around 1:05 p.m., deputies arrived at Windsor Club Apartments after receiving a report of a man and woman fighting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When authorities arrived, they say they learned that Mackey was holding a woman against her will inside an apartment.

SWAT Crisis Negotiators and the Bomb Disposal Team were deployed after law enforcement say they feared that the 42-year-old may have been armed.

At around 3 p.m., Mackey reportedly spoke with negotiators and agreed to let the woman leave. She was reportedly given medical care at the scene as a precaution but did not suffer any injuries.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies say negotiators convinced the 42-year-old to surrender and then took him into custody.

"I applaud the quick work of teamHCSO. They used their advanced training and experience to end this situation without further incident," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "No one should be the victim of domestic violence. Anyone who believes they are a victim should reach out to our wonderful community resources or 911 in an emergency."