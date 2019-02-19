HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted in a deadly DUI crash from years ago is back in Highlands County after being returned from Ireland, where he fled to avoid charges, officials say.

Samuel Joseph Tucker, 23, was picked up Saturday at a Miami airport and transported to the Highlands County Jail, deputies said.

On June 24, 2017, a car driven by Tucker crashed on State Road 17. His passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, was killed.

Investigators found Tucker was at more than twice the legal alcohol blood limit at the time, and he had been driving at 140 mph before the crash.

Deputies said he admitted to being behind the wheel at the time.

Tucker fled to Ireland, claiming there was a "bounty" on his head in the U.S.

He was arrested in August after U.S. officials requested extradition. A judge ordered him returned to America last month.

