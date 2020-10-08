Sheriff: Man and woman arrested for 'savagely' beating man with machete

The man is expected to survive.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — A man is recovering after he was attacked and beaten with a machete Thursday, deputies say.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say around 10 p.m. Thursday, the man went to the home of 37-year-old Yamaiza Jimenez, a woman he'd been dating "on" and "off" for the past couple years, to rent a room.

Later that night, 47-year-old Mitchel Figueroa Pacheco came to visit Jimenez. The man told detectives he confronted Jimenez after he observed her dancing with Figueroa Pacheco in "an intimate way."

Jimenez then slapped him, grabbed a machete and began hitting the man with the backside of it. Figueroa Pacheco also punched the man once while he was inside the Town 'N' Country home and then again when the man was inside a car with the windows down.

Deputies say the man was able to drive away and get to the emergency room at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

"Fortunately, the victim survived this savage attack," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "However, he does not speak English, and likely would not have reported it, had our deputies not been notified by hospital staff and then tracked him down. One of our bilingual deputies was able to interview the victim and get the information we needed to arrest the pair that beat him."

Deputies arrested Yamaiza Jimenez and Mitchel Figueroa Pacheco. Jimenez is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Simple Battery. Figueroa Pacheco is charged with Felony Battery and Burglary of a Conveyance with Assault or Battery.

