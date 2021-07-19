Deputies: Man bound, gagged and beaten by two home invaders in Brooksville

Officers were called to the area after a neighbor said they had seen a man covered in blood leave a house and enter a car.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies say they've arrested two people who trespassed into someone's home, beat him and left him bound and gagged for hours.

According to Hernando County Sheriff's Office, it all started Friday afternoon at a home in Brooksville.

Investigators say a masked man and woman got in through an unlocked door and used a crowbar and a wooden table leg to attack him.

In the hours that followed, deputies say the man was repeatedly choked and beaten as the duo talked about what they'd do to him.

Then the doorbell rang.

He let out a muffled scream for help.

Outside, a woman and her friend were waiting to pick up mail. Hearing the cry for help, they forced their way in through a window and rescued him, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said the two home invaders, identified as 44-year-old Bonnie Hartmann and 35-year-old Jonathan Rowe III, were still inside. Hartmann, deputies say, came out for them while Rowe initially refused to leave.

Rowe was later found passed out in the attic, deputies say.

Both Hartmann and Rowe had lived in the house last year before being evicted in 2020, according to detectives.

Investigators say Hartmann told them the two had come back to the home to collect their belongings that had been left behind. They say both of them entered through an unlocked door and began taking things out before a loud noise woke up the man who lived in the house.

Hartmann and Rowe were arrested and charged with home invasion robbery and armed kidnapping. They are being held at the Hernando County Detention Center.