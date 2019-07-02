TAMPA, Fla. — A man is brain dead after being shot in the back of the head near a gas station close to Busch Gardens, Tampa police said.
The gas station is at 46th Street and Busch Boulevard.
Police said the incident happened about 7:30 p.m. and started as a domestic dispute inside a car. The victim was in the passenger seat when he was shot by someone in the backseat.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brain dead. He remained on life support while his family makes arrangements for organ donation, police said.
A suspect has been identified but was not in custody.
