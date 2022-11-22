Deputies: Man breaks into vacation home, leaves behind used coffee mug and bus ticket

Zachary Murdock was arrested for burglary and damage to property.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Escambia County arrested a 29-year-old man who they say broke into a vacation rental and made himself at home.

Last Tuesday, Nov. 11, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to reports of a burglary.

According to the agency, a person smashed the glass on the porch door, went into the vacation home, used the bathroom, slept in the bedroom, made himself a cup of coffee (which he reportedly left on the back porch) and filled the kitchen trashcan with garbage – including his bus ticket stub.

Considering what he left behind, authorities were able to identify the accused intruder as Zachary Murdock.

Fast forward a couple of hours, deputies responded to a different location on reports of another burglary.

The homeowner told authorities a man wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and a ball cap walked up to her sliding glass door and started trying to pull the handle.

When she asked him what he was doing, he reportedly said "he was looking for Tony" and left.

Deputies were able to connect Murdock to this incident, as well.