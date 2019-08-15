COLUMBUS, Ohio — Talk about a busy bee.

A man committed 10 felonies and two misdemeanors within 30 minutes in a one-mile radius, prosecutors in Ohio said.

WBNS reports on Aug. 6, Rodney Edward King Jr. broke the law multiple times between 9:54 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Law enforcement officers say he broke into five apartments and homes, robbing residents. He also allegedly threw a rock at a taxi and pulled a screwdriver on a bus driver, then hit him in the foot.

Among his charges are aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering.

