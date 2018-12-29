ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 63-year-old transient was arrested after being found half-naked in a vacant house and trying to spit on a police officer, St. Petersburg police said.

According to an affidavit, Michael G. Mellessey was found inside the home in the 800 block of 7th Street N. on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the lock and latch of a door had been broken off, and a TV was placed against a door. Neighbors said the home had been vacant since its owner died, and there had been numerous complaints about someone being in the home.

When asked, Mellessey gave the name of someone he said owned the home, but it did not match the actual owner.

The officer then placed Mellessey under arrest, and when he did, the suspect told him, "I'm going to spit in your face," the affidavit said. Mellessey then tried to spit on the officer, but nothing came out. The officer, however, flinched when air hit his face.

Mellessey was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and loitering and prowling. He remains in jail on $400 bail.

Jail records show at least 14 arrests since 2008, including for domestic battery, exposure of sexual organs, burglary, theft and trespassing.

