Pinellas deputies say they have arrested a man after he carjacked a salesman during a test drive in unincorporated St. Petersburg on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say Robert Gajate, 30, no known address, went to Crown Mitsubishi, 5500 34th St. N., and asked to take a test drive in a 2012 Cadillac CTS.

During the drive, Gajate pointed a gun at the salesman and ordered him out of the car at 54th Avenue North and 37 Street North, deputies said.

Deputies saw the vehicle driving recklessly on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach. Later, they found the Cadillac had hit a tree in the 14000 block of Gulf. Witnesses said two men had fled after the crash.

Gajate was found near the crash scene.

Treasure Island police found George Olson, 25, of Pinellas Park, who had crack cocaine and the gun used in the carjacking. The gun had been reported stolen in Pinellas County in 2003.

Gajate was charged with one count of armed carjacking, one count of grand theft auto, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of reckless driving with property damage, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and one count of driving while license suspended or revoked.

Olson was charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

